This Akron man thinks his tree looks like Donald Trump

Ben Negron of Akron thinks that his tree stump bears a resemblance to Donald Trump. (Right: Ben Negron/Left: Wikimedia Commons)

Ben Negron noticed something strange while cutting down an apple tree in his yard this past weekend: the stump bears a strange resemblance to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Negron, who lives in Akron, decided to cut down the 30-year-old tree because he found that kids were climbing up late at night to pick apples off of it. Worried about their safety, Negron decided to take a chainsaw to the tree. However, he stopped partway through and noticed that there appeared to be a face in the wood.

“I thought it looked like Drew Carey at first,” said Negron. “Then looking at memes on Facebook, I said, this looks a lot like Trump.”

Negron showed a picture of the stump to his girlfriend and a few friends, who disagreed on whether or not it bore a resemblance to the politician.

“I found a picture [of Trump] that almost looks like the same pose and everything,” said Negron. “When I sent people the picture of Trump, they were like, ‘only you find this stuff, how did this happen?’”

Negron, who doesn’t know who he will be voting for in the upcoming election, plans to finish cutting down the tree this weekend, but isn’t sure what he’ll do with the Trump stump.

“You just have to see it for yourself,” he said. “It’s just that crazy.”

