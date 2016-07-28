Security expert says to crash the car during a carjacking

Cleveland police are still searching for four men who carjacked two women at gunpoint earlier this month.

The women were delivering newspapers the morning of July 16 -- on Jasper Road between West 103rd and West 104th -- when a black '98 Ford Escort pulled in front of their vehicle. Officials say three men got out of the Escort and one pointed a gun at the female driver.

The other victim was placing a newspaper on a porch when she noticed what was happening.

"Guy comes up to me, puts a gun to my head and he was telling me back the F off, back the F off," one of the victims said.

Both victims asked not to be identified because they say they still fear for their safety.

"When he put the gun in my face he told me, '(Expletive) get out of your car. I'm going to blow your (expletive) head off.' (He) opened up my car door, grabbed me by the arm and flung me out of the car," said the victim, who was driving the car at the time.

Three men got into the dark grey 2015 Kia Sportage the women had been traveling in, taking with them many of the women's personal belongings such as purses, cellphones, money, credit cards, and bank cars.

The car still has not been recovered, and the suspects are still out there.

Nationally recognized security expert Tim Dimoff, of SACS Consulting and Security Services, said people should slam on the gas if they are being carjacked.

"No matter what the situation is, in a car jacking, destroy the vehicle immediately. As soon as it starts to happen, floor the accelerator into a tree, a pole,

a fire hydrant, a ditch, something -- take the ability of the car away from them and they will leave," says Dimoff.

Dimoff says his solution is proven to work and save lives.

"I have a dozen and a half documented confirmations, people calling me emotionally on the phone crying, 'Oh my God, you saved me, my daughter, my son," Dimoff said.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.