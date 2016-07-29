Stuffed animal found on Route 82 reunited with owner

Twinsburg Police Officer April Blubaugh had a little help on patrols after finding little Peanut on the State Route 82 bridge over I-480. Fortunately, Peanut was recently reunited with his owner.

The stuffed animal didn’t appear to be on the bridge for a long time, since he wasn’t wet or dirty when Officer Blubaugh found him.

Twinsburg Police Chief thanked all who shared the pictures on Facebook. Peanut was indeed happy to go home.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.