Women carjacked at gunpoint say insurance won't cover claim

Two Cleveland women were carjacked a couple of weeks ago. They were delivering papers to help pay the bills when four men pointed guns at them, took their Kia Sportage -- along with everything in it -- and took off. They have yet to be located.

Adding insult to injury, the women who were carjacked found out the loss they suffered in the crime won't be covered. People who are using their car for work, other than for a commute to the company parking lot, have to be "insurance ready," or they may find themselves in a world of hurt after a loss.

"They totally denied the claim. They're not going to do anything to help," said one of the victims, who wants to remain anonymous.

The victims were using their personal vehicle for the paper route, but their policy doesn't reflect that.

"They took the rental from me. I have no means of transportation, no means to get to work," the victim said.

For those who have picked up a side job and are using their vehicle to do it, their personal auto policy is not going to protect them if there's a problem.

"It's definitely a tough conversation to have," said Nationwide agent Timothy Greer.

He says the first opportunity to protect oneself comes up when applying.

"Insurance companies know that if you're delivering items that you're more likely to have an accident than someone using their vehicle for personal use. And there is always a policy for those exposures, however they do cost more," said Greer.



And if there's a change in someone's life, like a new business venture, they're required to notify their agency.



"You can also add personal use most of the time on a business policy. So the car could be driven, to drop your kids off at school, but you could also go deliver your newspapers," said Greer.



Inventory, or work equipment, like a laptop, also requires something different then homeowners or renters insurance.

"That is going to be a commercial property policy which is going to help you in the event of a loss," said Greer.

How much more people will pay for these commercial policies depends on the driver and the risk of the business itself. But it can be significant. The Ohio Department of Insurance said if someone has a problem like this, call the consumer hotline (1-800-686-1526) and the department will reach out to the insurance company to find out if there is anything that can be done to remedy the situation.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.