Woodmere city officials thank firefighters, police with massages

Woodmere firefighters and police officers got a rare opportunity to relax with music and chair massages Friday, thanks to a program called Hometown Heroes sponsored by Peoples Bank.

Jacky Pellettiere, the branch manager, says it's an effort to support the community.

"It's a 'Thank you' to all the service providers, so we're having chair massages and lunch as well," Pellettiere.

It's right on time for firefighter Cameron Green, who worked 12 and 24 hour shifts during the Republican National Convention.

"Luckily, everything ran smoothly," said Green.

Woodmere Police Chief Sheila Mason said though the city's police and fire departments weren't downtown, they still worked overtime.

"Our community was still affected because all of our hotels were full, which means our restaurants and businesses were affected," said Mason.

Mason says after observing the tension between some police departments and the communities they work in, the firefighters and police felt appreciated.

"It means a lot, especially with things going on in law enforcement," said Mason.

