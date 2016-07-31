Main park at Cedar Point reopened on Sunday, Waterpark remains closed

The main park at Cedar Point reopened at 10 a.m. on Sunday after a water main break in Sandusky forced Soak City to shutdown early Saturday night.

On Sunday, long lines of traffic led the way to entrance of the park even though Soak City remained closed and the parks' two hotels, Hotel Breakers and Sandcastle Suites Hotel, were closed.



City crews worked for much of the day on Sunday to repair the break of the main line that supplies water to the park.

Some guests reported receiving tickets to return to the park another day, but many other guests said they were not offered any reimbursement.

"They didn't refund us or anything. It was just kind of 'sorry,'" said Chris Pattison, who drove in from Grove City, Pennsylvania.

Cedar Point officials would only say they were accommodating guests accordingly.

Guests at the main park said they were allowed to stay until the park closed at its regular time Saturday night, but there were no bathrooms.

"We walked all the way around the park looking for a bathroom, and we just couldn't find one."

With no available bathrooms many guests said they chose to leave early.

"It takes a lot to get here. You do a lot of planning. You have to prep. It's a lot of money to come here. The tickets are pricey. So, to leave a couple hours early is a bit of a disappointment," said Sheena Johnson of Michigan.

Cedar Point officials were not offering interviews on Sunday, instead they were referring people to their website for the latest information on the water main break.

