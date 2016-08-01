Officer shoots knife-wielding suspect outside Galleria

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department is confirming that the suspect shot outside the Galleria by one of their protective services officers had lunged at the officer with a knife before he was shot.

According to Cleveland police and Cuyahoga County Sheriff Clifford Pinkney, the suspect had initially gotten into an argument with a woman and a man at Lakeside and E. 12th, at around 8 a.m. The protective services officer intervened after the woman told him that the suspect had tried to stab her. The officer went up to the suspect, and that's when the officer says the suspect came after him with a knife; so, he shot the suspect in the leg.

A chase ensued, and eyewitnesses reported that the man ended up hiding in a bathroom in the basement of the offices at the Galleria.

Mike Goldstein was on his way to work at his office inside the Galleria, when he saw something strange as he turned into Lakeside Avenue near East 12th.

"Twenty feet in front of me on the sidewalk - three kids, they were running around. They looked a little spooked. Out of nowhere, across my vehicle was what I assumed to be an unmarked police vehicle because it had lights on and a grill," described Goldstein.

Goldstein tried to get out of the way, and then heard a gun shot.

"As I turned into our garage on the corner of E. 12th and Lakeside. I heard a single shot. It sounded like a pop, and I immediately looked behind me. I was inside the garage and saw a kid in a yellow shirt running full speed past the garage entrance."

Police say the suspect was taken into custody inside the Galleria.

"There was a short foot chase into the Galleria whee the male was apprehended and is at Metro right now. He was conscious and breathing when the ambulance took him away," said Deputy Chief Ed Tomba, of Cleveland Police Special Operations.

The officer was not hurt in the incident. The suspect, according to the sheriff's department, has been treated and released.

Cleveland police say they will be handling the investigation into the officer involved shooting.

