Polish Cultural Garden replenished after theft, but more goes missing

The community is stepping up to help gardeners replace stolen plants and materials from the Polish Cultural Garden in Wade Park.

So many people came to help, that it only took four hours to put everything back in the ground. But just today more was discovered missing.

"They're just trying to get that garden back together. I thought it was sad that someone would go in and steal stuff," said Landscape Designer, Mary Ann Thesing, of Garden PHD. (http://www.gardenphd.com/)

In all, about $1500 in donated materials were put back in the ground.

"My mom always taught me to give back. I always said if I started my own business that I would give back, so it was an opportunity to do that," she said.

They didn't just replenish the stolen plants, they enhanced the entire garden, adding things like red and white flowering plants, per request.

"The cultural gardens are a wonderful asset to the city, so I just wanted to bring some beauty in there and help them out," she said.

Despite all this good will and attention, thieves can't seem to keep their hands off this garden. Just today, more was discovered missing.

Neighbors say the flood lights there haven't worked in years. And they're justifiably worried they things will keep disappearing, but through this they have a renewed sense of community.

"To see people driving by and the neighbors coming over saying that they were so thankful it was being put back together, everybody's keeping an eye on things down there now," Thesing said.

Councilman Kevin Conwell, whose ward covers the gardens, spoke with Reporter Jen Picciano this evening. He said will meet with the delegates to address their security concerns, advocate for fixing the light and check on all the other flood lights in the garden.

