Cuyahoga Heights Schools superintendent put on administrative leave

Fireworks erupted at a special meeting of the Cuyahoga Heights Schools Board of Education on Monday, with community members voicing their concern over the ousting of Superintendent Tom Evans.

Fireworks erupted at a special meeting of the Cuyahoga Heights Schools Board of Education on Monday, with community members voicing their concern over the ousting of Superintendent Tom Evans.

Tom Evans, the superintendent of the embattled Cuyahoga Heights Schools District, has been put on immediate paid administrative leave by the school's Board of Education in a 3-2 vote at a special meeting held last night. In his absence, all district operational and administrative decisions will run through the office of Director of Administrative Services Dr. Theodore Caleris, according to the school’s website.

The problems for the district started in 2012 when it was discovered that the school’s technology director, Joseph Palazzo, had embezzled millions of dollars by submitting false invoices for laptops and other gear he claimed he was buying for the students. Court documents estimate that he defrauded the district of at least $3,333,448.

Palazzo was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2013, but the district’s problems didn’t stop there. The district has come back into the spotlight recently due to controversy over its board, headed by Dr. Holly Thacker, who works in obstetrics and gynecology at the Cleveland Clinic.

Some parents within the district have complained about perceived corruption and lack of transparency illustrated by the board’s recent actions, including a long and expensive investigation into the appointment of assistant coach Anthony Rinella and the removal of the school’s long-time treasurer Joy Clickenger. A petition started earlier this year asking for the removal of Thacker and her fellow board member Tim Oden garnering 530 signatures thus far. Others believe their actions were justified.

Thacker, Oden and James Lawrence voted for Evans’ departure, while Gary Suchocki and Lyndie Schuckert voted against. Although there is not audio from the discussion on Evans’ placement because the board was in closed session, a recording of last night’s meeting posted on the school website shows conflict among the members of the board, specifically between Thacker and Schuckert.

Around seven minutes into the recording, Schuckert questions the need to go into closed session, saying that she is not “privy to any matters as usual” and finds it “worrisome that yet another special meeting is being called,” leading to a fight between her and Thacker. The meeting then went into closed session at 6:08 p.m.

The meeting reconvened at 9:41 p.m. and moved into voting on Evans. Thacker’s motion pushing for Evans' to be placed on paid administrative leave, not allowed on board premises and “directed to be available to the board president, treasurer and Director of Administrative Services" garnered a second from Lawrence and audible objections from an audience member, who shouted, “see what you do to students!”

At 9:45 p.m. Thacker made a motion for the board to go back into closed executive session in another room. They reconvened at 10:04 p.m. and then adjourned.

The Cuyahoga Heights Association of Teachers posted about Evans on Facebook, saying they believe he was “unfairly targeted and disciplined.”

The next board meeting will be held on Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.