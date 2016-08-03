One-time gang member stands up for former Brown Reggie Rucker in court

A former gang member who credits Reggie Rucker with saving his life asked a federal judge Wednesday to be lenient with the former Cleveland Browns wide receiver.

Rucker was in the process of being sentenced for stealing from charities he was trusted to lead.

"He's taught me how to take care of my family, not to be out in the streets doing the things I used to do," said Carlos Williams, a former employee of Rucker's.

Rucker was sentenced to 21 months in prison for stealing $110,000 from the Cleveland Peacemaker's Alliance and Amer-I-Can from 2011 until 2015. Rucker used the money for gambling debts and personal expenses.

Rucker spoke on the steps of the Carl B. Stokes Federal Courthouse after his sentencing.

"I've asked God to forgive me, and do I'm asking all of you to forgive me," he said.

Rucker's attorney blamed the concussions Rucker suffered while playing football for his lapse in judgment.

"I want to stress that I am not using it as an excuse. I did what I did. I'm sorry for it. I'm going to pay my debt to society for doing what I did," Rucker said.

Prosecutors say Rucker initially lied to the FBI about stealing the money and blamed the organizations he took from for not being more organized.

"We are all human. That's all I can say about that," said Williams, when asked how someone could explain Rucker's actions.

