Richmond Heights police officer saves life of diabetic

With all the tension lately between law enforcement and the public, local comedian Levance Lining wanted to lighten things up and share his life-saving story. He owes his life to a police officer who recognized the sign of a medical emergency and stepped in to save him.

A Sunday morning trip to the grocery store nearly killed Lining, a Type 1 Diabetic.

"I had taken my insulin before I left and by the time I got out of the grocery store and into my car, my blood sugar was plummeting," said Lining.

He started to get confused driving home and knew enough to pull over, ending up near the Richmond Heights Service Center.

"(I) tried to call my son, couldn't explain where I was. Didn't know where I was," he said.

That's when Sgt. Denise Debiase, of the Richmond Heights Police Department, drove up on Lining. She thought the father of two was lost or broken down.

"I knew there was something wrong. I looked down at his ankles and I saw ace bandages," she said.

When she asked him if he was a diabetic, he couldn't answer her. That's when she called for an ambulance.

His blood sugar had dropped to a dangerously low 23. Lining says he could have gone into a coma and died.

Lining made a full recovery. Now he wants the community to know about good cops out there like Debiase.

"The things going on with the police nowadays, the relationship with the public, and this story lifts up the police that are doing the right thing," Lining said.

Debiase now considers the Lining family her friends. And they call her their guardian angel.

"God puts you in the right place at the right time. We don't make decisions about what happens down here," she said.

