Official Sundance selection 'The Land' premieres at Rock Hall

IFC Film's "The Land" premiered at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Wednesday. Executive producer Machine Gun Kelly hosted.

The film, from writer and director Steven Caple, Jr., is a 2016 Sundance Film Festival official selection.

Nas is also an executive producer on the film.

The Rock Hall screening began at 7 p.m. Wednesday. "The Land" opens exclusively at the Cedar Lee Theatre on Aug. 5.

The film is described as an inner-city saga set amidst Cleveland's hip-hop underground.

"Teenage buddies Cisco (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.), Junior (Moises Arias), Boobie (Ezri Walker), and Patty Cake (Rafi Gavron) shrug off school to practice skateboarding, which they hope will be their ticket to a better life. In the meantime, they steal cars to finance the dream. But when they get mixed up in a drug deal and cross a ruthless crime queen-pin (Linda Emond), they put their friendship -- and lives -- on the line," a news release for the film states.

The movie is set to a hip-hop soundtrack and features an ensemble cast that includes The Wire's Michael K. Williams, Erykah Badu, and rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

