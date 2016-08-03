School supplies can prove costly for families

Moms and dads are gearing up to send their kids back to school. And that means getting the best supplies.

Elizabeth Henderson went shopping for her two kids this week.

According to the National Retail Federation, families like hers can spend an average of $630 on back-to-school shopping.

Henderson said she’s able to save at the Marc’s in Brooklyn. Angela Maximovich agrees, saying she and her friends work together to find the best deals.

"We network a lot, (and say) ‘Look this place has really nice prices,’” Maximovich said.

Families spend an average of $48 per child on school supplies, according to Parent.com.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.