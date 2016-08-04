Cleveland division of the FBI assists in arrest of man with ISIL ties

The Cleveland Division of the FBI assisted in the Aug. 4 arrest of a North Carolina man believed to have ties to foreign terrorist organization ISIL.

Erick Jamal Hendricks, 35, tried to recruit people to help him conduct terrorist attacks on behalf of the Islamic State of Iraq and Levent (ISIL), according to a criminal complaint unsealed on Thursday in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Ohio.

The complaint says that, in June of 2015, an individual was arrested in Ohio after attempting to purchase an AK-47 assault rifle from an undercover police officer. The individual had previously spoken about their allegiance to ISIL online. The complaint alleges that the individual was recruited to the organization by Hendricks through social media earlier that spring.

Hendricks allegedly told the individual that he “needed people” to join him and several “brothers” in Texas and Mexico, and that he wanted them to all meet face-to-face and “train together.” He asked questions about the individual's willingness to commit terror attacks and to die as a “martyr.”

Hendricks is believed to have communicated with several other ISIL sympathizers as well, including the two men who were killed in May of 2015 after opening fire at the First Annual Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest in Garland, TX. He also spoke with an undercover FBI agent.

Hendricks allegedly told people over social media that his goal was to create a sleeper cell, housed in a secure compound, to conduct attacks in the US. He claimed to have 10 members signed up for his group.

“Every day I do this day in and day out,” he is reported as saying to the undercover agent.

Hendricks was arrested this morning in Charlotte, NC. If convicted, he faces a Congress-mandated maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

“This case serves as yet another stark reminder that we have supporters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant that reside in the United States, like Mr. Hendricks, that are willing to inspire others to commit violent acts against innocent citizens,” said Stephen Anthony, the Cleveland-based FBI special agent in charge of the case, in a press release. “We must all – law enforcement and community members alike – do our part to identify and hold accountable those that support known terrorist organizations. The FBI and our many partners will continue to be vigilant and disrupt those who wish to commit terrorism on our soil.”

