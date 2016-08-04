Daughter of former officer killed in crash: 'I can't see my mother again'

Former Cleveland police Officer Shanie Hannah was hit and killed by a car as she drove her motorcycle in Cleveland on Wednesday.

Now her family is mourning the loss. Hannah was a wife and mother of three.

Hannah was riding her motorcycle near East 71st Street and Superior Avenue at the time. Police said it was a hit-skip crash. An eyewitness followed the other driver to get a better description of the vehicle, and the suspect wound up calling police around midnight.

Police towed a 2004 Chrysler Sebring from the suspect's home on Pierpont Avenue in Cleveland.

Police still have not formally charged the suspect.

Hannah's daughter says the driver should have never just left her mom there to die.

"I don't think she should have left. I understand accidents happen, but I can't see my mother again. I can never talk to my mother again," said Dominique Hill.

Hannah was fired from the Cleveland Police Department in 2012 after she stabbed her boyfriend and attempted to commit suicide. Her boyfriend survived. An appeals court had recently ruled that she should get her job back, but the city of Cleveland was still fighting her return.

"That's all she talked about. When she found out on the news that she won her appeal, she sent a big massive text message to everybody. She was excited," Hill said.

