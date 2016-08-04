Sundance selection 'The Land' playing at Cedar Lee Theater this weekend

A new film that features some big names and Cleveland’s skyline is making its local debut this weekend.

Cleveland Native Steven Caple, Jr. wrote and directed his film “The Land,” which will be playing at Cedar Lee Theater in Cleveland Heights. The film follows four skateboarding teens with lofty ambitions who make a dark decision to find their dreams.

It is an official Sundance Film Festival selection.

“These kids become drug dealers as a means of surviving," Caple said. "And now you’re questioning -- is what they’re doing wrong or is what they’re doing right?"

The film also stars another recognizable name for Clevelanders, Machine Gun Kelly, who worked as an executive producer on the project. Caple says MGK jumped on the opportunity to be a part of the film.

“He said, 'Count me in.' We created a character for him named Slick who provides comic relief in the film,” said Caple.

MGK, along with Nas, Erykah Badu, and Pusha-T provided exclusive songs for the movie’s soundtrack that echo the views the city. Caple said all but one scene was filmed in Cleveland, and that he tried to keep the city skyline in as many shots as he could.

“A key thing was keeping the city of downtown right in the distance. It allows you, if you’re from Cleveland, to identify where you’re at by identifying the Key Bank building or anything like that,” said Caple.

While it took less than a month to film in Cleveland, Caple said the project was four years of hard work. He said he hopes the project, interlaced with gun violence and crime, delivers a message to the city about helping young people who may need guidance.

“There are no role models in the film. I just want people to pay attention to that, and be there for those kids who are making the wrong decisions,” said Caple.

Caple said if the independent film is successful this weekend, other theater locations may be added.

Caple will be at Cedar Lee Theater for a Q&A session at the Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7 p.m. shows. The same goes for the 4:15 p.m. show on Sunday. Cast members Ezri “Ezzy” Walker and Robert Hunter will be joining Caple for the Q&As on Friday and Sunday.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.