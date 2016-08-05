Petition looks to turn water tower into giant Lego figurine

Today in incredibly bizarre news, a Change.org petition to turn the Cleveland water tower into a giant Lego man has garnered over 250 signatures in the less than 24 hours since its inception.

The petition was created by local Terry Metter, who passes by the water tower at West 45th Street and Detroit Avenue every day as he commutes to work on the Shoreway. Metter was moved by the tower’s strong resemblance to the famous yellow figurine.

“A singular image comes to mind when I see the water tower and that image is the head of a LEGO Minifig,” he wrote in the petition. “LEGO forms the minds and warms the hearts of kids and kids at heart around the world. Let’s work together to turn the water tower into a Minifig the likes of which the world has never seen.”

Commenters agree with his sentiments, echoing the idea that a giant Lego water tower would be the next great thing to add to the Cleveland skyline.

“This would unify people from all walks of life!” wrote Nathan Learagno of Cleveland.

“Everyone is trying to make Cleveland a tourist spot,” said Ryan Sarkis of Lakewood. “Nothing says tourist attraction like a giant Lego man. Can’t go wrong here.”

“This would be the second best thing to happen to this city beside the championship,” said Michael Gunter of Bedford. Joe Lanzilotta of Cleveland concurred, adding that the current writing on the water tower (“City of Cleveland, est. 1796”) should be replaced with “Welcome to Legoland, Home of the 2016 NBA Champion.”

The most frequently written comment, though, was a resounding “why not?”

Should the petition receive the required 500 or more signatures, Metter will send it to Mayor Frank Jackson, Councilman Matt Zone, council president Kevin Kelley and the Lego Group for their consideration.

