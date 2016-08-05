15 fatal heroin overdoses in Cuyahoga County in just 3 days

In 2015, one person died every day in Cuyahoga County from a drug overdose. Since March of this year, the county has been losing an average of nine people every week.

From Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, there were 15 fatal overdoses from heroin and fentanyl alone.

These 15 deaths represent the increasing problem of heroin and opioid fentanyl in Cuyahoga County in recent years, with exponential increases in overdose deaths from the drugs despite education and prevention initiatives.

Heroin and fentanyl are the two deadliest drugs in Cuyahoga County, with 184 heroin deaths and 115 fentanyl deaths in 2015. There were 92 deaths that year from cocaine and 80 from all other opioids besides fentanyl.

Medical examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson blames the increase in heroin-related deaths on the recent detection of veterinary narcotic carfentanil in Summit County. Carfentanil, used as an anesthetic for large animals, is frequently mixed in with the drugs, despite the fact that it was deemed unsafe for humans.

“While our lab has not yet detected carfentanil in our casework, it is yet another deadly development in the drug epidemic facing Cuyahoga County,” said Gilson.

In July there were 47 deaths total from heroin and fentanyl. The ME's office estimates that, at the current rate, there could be over 550 deaths total from heroin and fentanyl overdoses in 2016.

