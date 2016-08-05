Teen accused of killing father: Shooting the result of abuse, wife says

A 14-year-old Trumbull County girl is behind bars and charged in the death of her father. But family members say the crime is not what it seems.

Brandi Meadows and several members of the family say years of abuse at the hands of her husband, Jonathan Meadows, 41, all came to a head when he died of a single gun shot wound to the head. His daughter stands accused of pulling the trigger.

Maternal relatives are hailing the teen a hero.

"It's just very unsettling and upsetting because this was not something that just happened. It was premeditated," contends Lena Cooper, Jonathan Meadows' sister.

Cooper doesn't deny there had been abuse in the past, but she says not for several years, and there were never any convictions.

"There's no hospital reports or medical records to show broken bones or any of this stuff she is trying to allege," Cooper said.



Cooper says there were several red flags leading up to the murder, including the teen recently running away.

"How can they hail her a hero? The child is sick. She needs help. And she's not going to get help if all they're trying to do is get her a reduced sentence. She needs to be reevaluated," said Cooper.

The family says burying Jonathan Meadows in Cleveland this week was difficult, especially under the circumstances.



The accused killer turns 15 next week, though could be tried as an adult. She faces juvenile aggravated murder charges.

