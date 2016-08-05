Program helps children with ADHD get ready for school year

A summer program hosted by Cleveland Clinic is helping children with ADHD get ready for the school year.

The Summer Treatment Program is a seven-week summer activity camp, held this year at Notre Dame College in South Euclid. During the camp, there are typical activities such as games and art, but the children work in a structured setting that focuses on social skills. Hillary Alexander, clinical director for the camp, says many of the kids use medication but the program helps with behavior.

“We have a point system that we use, so every time a child exhibits a behavior, if it’s a positive behavior, they earn points,” said Alexander.

About 63 children participated this summer. Alexander says Cleveland Clinic has had the program since 1999, but this year broke records with the number of children that enrolled. Alexander says a few of the children traveled internationally to participate in the program.

Kerry Buckner-Frett, 8, is one of the children who traveled internationally. This is the second year his mother Natalie Buckner traveled to Cleveland to bring him to the camp.

“The Virgin Islands is very far but I feel that it’s worth it,” said Buckner.

After his first year in the program, Kerry excelled in school. His teachers back home call the program a “miracle.”

“This year he was on honor roll, he was on high academic honor roll,” said Buckner.

The camp is open to 6- to 14-year-olds.

Buckner wants to bring her son every year if she can.

“Most of the time during the summer is where kids lose information, but here they’re working on it with them,” said Buckner.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.