Day care worker charged with child endangering

Richland County deputies are investigating three child injury complaints at the Step-by-Step Child Care in Mansfield.

Richland County deputies are investigating three child injury complaints at the Step-by-Step Child Care in Mansfield.

Arrest made in daycare incident that left 11-month-old with skull fracture

Arrest made in daycare incident that left 11-month-old with skull fracture

A day care worker at Step-by-Step Child Care has been arraigned at the Mansfield Municipal Court Monday morning.

Sarah Roberts is charged with child endangering and received a bond of $50,000 and electronic monitoring. Her case was bound over to the Richland County Court of Common Pleas.

On Aug. 1, Brooklyn Pierce, 22, picked up her 11-month-old daughter Anastasia from the daycare and noticed a bruise and bump on her daughter’s head. A day later she called authorities.

She’d been told an incident happened, and when she viewed video, she decided to make a report.

She told authorities in a 911 call the video showed a worker tossing her daughter to the ground, causing injury. The surveillance video is not being released because of an ongoing criminal investigation. The incident is being handled by a county crime unit.

The baby remains at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.