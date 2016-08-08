Cuyahoga Falls Bee Keeper's hives vandalized, feeling the sting of controversy

Bob Gallagher has been a bee keeper for close to a decade now, but in the last couple of years, his daughter says, her father's been feeling the sting of controversy. This weekend his hives were vandalized right in his own backyard in Cuyahoga Falls.

"He's heartbroken," says Julie Root, Gallagher's daughter, "We took the honey off last weekend, which was a blessing - had it been this weekend it would be ruined."

Gallagher's hives were sprayed with some kind of pesticide sometime late Friday night. Gallagher has since been admitted to the hospital for an unrelated issue, so his daughter was speaking for him.

Gallagher has been embroiled in a battle over whether or not anyone should be able to keep bees in their backyard within the city of Cuyahoga Falls.

Kara and Billy Farkas live catty-corner to Gallagher. They say their 5-year old son never plays on his swing set because they are afraid he'll get stung.

"That's our main concern just safety. We don't know if our son is allergic. We have friends over, their kids can be allergic. We have neighbor's who are highly allergic. I have family members who are allergic," said Kara Farkas.

Billy Farkas says he was even stung while cutting the grass. Still, the Farkas's say they support bee keeping within certain guidelines.

"I would just like them so far off of the property line so that they cannot be lined up on the neighbor's property and not facing the neighbor's property, so that they all fly out and swarm near the neighbor's house that doesn't want the bees, and also, some fly walls so the bees can fly higher and disperse more."

The city says what's on the books right now regarding the issue is a little too grey to enforce and needs updating.

Cuyahoga Falls City Council will address the issue during their upcoming meeting on September 6.

