How to Cope: Spouses strain of caring for a loved one

Randy Budd, husband of Sharon Budd, passed away on Saturday. According to the Stark County Coroner's office he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Randy Budd, 55, had been by his wife's side since the July 2014 incident that left Sharon critically injured.

While we don't know the circumstances surrounding Randy Budd's death, we wanted to know-what warning signs to look out for, and what preventative measures can be taken in a situation like his.

"These are the kind of strains that really change people's lives and break their whole world," said Bert Rahl, Director of Mental Heath at Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging.

He says Sharon wasn't the only victim, and that Randy was likely stripped of most of his personal time, robbed of his lifelong companion, and saddled with new physical and financial responsibilities.

"This is where we can fracture. People get put into a box. And when there are no open doors that we can envision, sometimes that's the only choice we see is to leave. And that is a really sad choice," he said.

He says the financial burden alone can be too much for some to take.

"These are the kind of events that can really set you back quickly," he said.

Rahl says people in Budd's situation need to talk about it. And he said if you're the friend or child of an adult caregiver, listen, and look for signs of depression.

"People withdraw from their social circles, they lose energy, may be more scattered and they have more memory loss problems," he said.

When a caregiver is not functioning up to their normal level, that is an indication that you should be concerned and reaching out.

