Victim in Bedford ATM robbery attempt: I was like 'Oh my God, am I shot?'

Not even 24 hours after a bullet grazed his head during a teen's attempt to rob him at a Bedford ATM, Richard Sunday says he doesn't understand what all the fuss is about.

"I don't understand the attention because it happens all the time and it's only getting worse," he said.

A teenager with a gun approached him at a walk-up ATM at the PNC Bank on West Grace. It was 10:30 at night.

"I actually hit the wrong pin, which is the first time I've done that at that one, and it didn't give me any money. So, when I was supposed to have money, this guy pops out and says, 'Give me all you got,'" Sunday said.

At first, Sunday didn't see the gun.

"He was back pedaling, and I was going forward. He was going backwards," said Sunday. "As soon as the gun went off, I don't remember anything because my ears were ringing, and I was like, 'Oh my God. Am I shot?'"

The bullet grazed Sunday's head.

Police said five young people took off in two different cars. Someone nearby heard the shot, saw what was happening, and dialed 911. Sunday realized he'd been shot, got in his car, and drove himself to the nearby University Hospitals Bedford Medical Center.

He says he probably wouldn't have done anything different.

"You never know until you are there," Sunday said.

Police have two juveniles in custody and expect to make three more arrests soon. A Bedford police detective says police have information that they expect will lead them to the other suspects.

Police say the juveniles face aggravated robbery charges.

Bedford Police Department Detective Rick Suts says the number one thing anyone can do to protect themselves from being robbed at an ATM is to be aware of your surroundings.

Bedford Police Detective's tips on how to not become a victim at an ATM

If something doesn't "feel" right, leave

Choose an ATM that is well lit and on a well traveled street

Using the ATM during the daylight hours is preferred, but doesn't necessarily protect you from bcoming a target

If someone tries to rob you, just give them your money - no amount of money is worth putting your life at risk

