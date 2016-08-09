Akron Heroin Walk: Family of missing heroin addict offering $5,000 reward

A Canton family is combing the area, and raising money for a reward, hoping to discover what has become of Arika Hall.

Hall hasn't been seen since February 5th.

"She was in Paul Mitchell beauty school. Right around then is when she stared getting into drugs and she actually d ropped out," said her sister, Ashley Collins.

Her sisters and mother fear the worst as days drag on with no word from her, or news of her fate.

"Sometimes I have faith and I think she is going to be OK. And other days, I don't know. It's a deadly drug. It takes over your life," said Arika's mom, Renee Hall.

The 22-year-old Glen Oak graduate is an active heroin user, so her family is in fear for her safety. They attended Tuesday night’s rally and call for action in Akron, thinking someone there might know where she is.

The family has come up with $5,000 in reward money for information that will lead them to Arika’s whereabouts.



"I've tried to help some of her friends struggling with same addiction. I try to stay close with them in case they hear anything," said Hall.

They now keep tabs on the death toll, praying Arika isn't among the victims.

"I try to keep up with everything day to day, and that's how I live my life now, day to day," said Hall.

They're bolstered by tonight's call to action, knowing that they're not alone.

"It's just changed my whole aspect in life. I want to help Arika and others too," said Collins.

Loved ones are working with the Canton Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s office in their efforts to locate her.

If you have any information on Arika Hall, you’re asked to call 216-244-7588, or 330-649-5800.

You can also email information to findarikahall@gmail.com

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.