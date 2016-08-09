Still no answers in dismissal of Cuyahoga Heights superintendent after special board meeting

The Cuyahoga Heights School District has been embroiled in controversy recently over the actions of their Board of Education.

The Cuyahoga Heights School District has been embroiled in controversy recently over the actions of their Board of Education.

Fireworks erupted at a special meeting of the Cuyahoga Heights Schools Board of Education on Monday, with community members voicing their concern over the ousting of Superintendent Tom Evans, placed on administrative leave last week.

Evans was placed on leave after a 3-2 vote from the board at a special meeting on Aug. 2, with president Holly Thacker, vice president Tim Oden and James Lawrence voting for his removal and Gary Suchocki and Lyndie Shuckert voting against.

The meeting was conducted mainly in closed session, allowed under the Ohio Revised Code when discussing employment and dismissal of a public employee. The board discussed Evans’ position in the absence of spectators or an audio recording device for over three hours before coming back with the decision, leaving many confused over the reasoning behind his sudden departure.

MORE: Cuyahoga Heights Schools superintendent put on administrative leave

Monday night’s special meeting, which also took place mainly in closed session, was announced on Aug. 5, according to the public notice.

Audio from Monday night’s meeting shows that the board went into executive session at 7:03 p.m. and moved out of closed session at 9:28 p.m.

The only statement the board has released on the matter, which Suchocki read after leaving closed session at last night’s meeting, said, “No matter how we got here, we must move forward. On behalf of all five Board members, the school district is going to engage in a process to investigate allegations and related matters. We are hopeful that this investigation will conclude within four weeks, barring extraordinary circumstances. The Board has engaged two law firms independent of Allain & Associates for the sole purpose of looking into these allegations and related matters, and no Board member will be involved in conducting the investigation. Nor shall any Board member be making any further statements regarding this matter until the investigation is concluded.”

There was audible discontent from audience members during the reading of the statement, with a man calling for Thacker to “put her gavel down” and another shouting “down with Thacker.”

Monday's special meeting came just two days before the board’s regularly scheduled meeting, which is set to take place on Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. It will be at the Educational Service Center of Cuyahoga County, although meetings normally take place at the High School Library Media Center.

A cached version of their website showed that, as of Aug. 3, the Aug. 10 meeting had been set to take place in the normal location. Cleveland 19 reached out for comment regarding the switch, but were told there was no information other than the above statement.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.