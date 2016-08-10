Cleveland Clinic physician assistant competes in Olympic gymnastics

She set out with a goal in mind on a mission to go for the gold.

Houry Gebeshian packed it up, after falling short during the London Olympics in 2012. Gebeshian says she was haunted by her dreams, so she set the bar high and started training for a little more than 365 days on the road to Rio.

“I was ready to be done, I thought my life wasn’t fair and I knew I should be at the Olympics and I wasn’t,” said Houry Gebeshian, a 27-year-old gymnast competing at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio.

Since then Gebeshian has balanced being a surgical physician assistant, stepmother, fiancé, and a full year of prepping for her moment in the spotlight as the first Armenian female gymnast to compete in the Olympics.

Gebeshian has dual citizenship in the US and Armenia, she competed for Armenia.

“I work 40 hours a week a 24 hour shift on Sunday and a 16 hour shift on Wednesday,” said Gebeshian.

The 27-year-old works at Fairview Hospital’s Cleveland Clinic’s labor and delivery unit where she works 40 hours a week crammed into two days.

Although she won’t bring home the Gold, the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage in the sport she loves is something she will cherish forever.

Gebeshian will be heading back to Cleveland without a medal.She didn’t qualify but kissed the bars and told the Wall Street Journal she just wanted to thank the sport. A sport that has its up and downs, a sport that Houry will forever love.

