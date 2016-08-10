Thousands sweat out power outage in Cleveland Heights after storm

More than 5,000 were still without power in Cleveland Heights as of 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

People like Dierdra Irby on Compton Road were giving in to the fact that what was in the refrigerator is probably a total loss after more than 12 hours without power. Irby says Tuesday night's storm was intense.

What happened in Cleveland Heights Tuesday night?

"It was a lot of thunder, rain, trees falling, black out. It was something," said Irby.

A tree branch speared the roof of the garage behind her home.

When Mother Nature reminds you that she is there! Branch thru roof on Compton in Cleveland Hts. pic.twitter.com/9nuxiZH12y — Denise Zarrella (@DZarrella19) August 10, 2016

People like Kathy Bambrick of South Euclid were kind enough to think of their neighbors without power.

"There's not going to be power for a while, so I went and took my coolers and got ice and took it to my neighbor. So, that would be helpful," said Bambrick.

By early afternoon, crews were beginning to restore power. Lights were coming back on at busy intersections.

With steamy temperatures near 90 degrees, staying cool was also a challenge. Irby said that's why the water was running in her bathroom.

"We have the water running in the bathroom and it kind of keeps it cool in that area. You might have to go back there to cool down but you know it beats the heat. It beats standing out here and suffering," added Irby.

Resident Marian Napier said until power comes back, she'll be hanging out at cooling centers, the library, or even with her parents.

