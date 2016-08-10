Teacher chosen for head-to-toe makeover

Teachers give so much during the school year. According to the National Education Association, teachers spend an average of 50 hours per week on instructional duties, including an average of 12 hours each week on non-compensated school-related activities. This includes grading papers, bus duty, and club advising.

Often times they aren’t top of mind. But this year, first grade teacher Kelly Mileti is on the receiving end.

For her, walking into Northfield Elementary this school year will be a little different.

"The make up is one of the big things I am concerned about -- I'm really self-conscious about my skin," said Mileti, who has been a teacher for 16 years. "I like a lot of clothes. I usually go for clothes that are already put together on the mannequin but I'm trying to go out of my comfort zone a little bit more."

It was a hard task to walk into Soft Surroundings in Crocker Park, but once in the door, Mileti was helped to a head-to-toe makeover (that includes skin care, makeup, and fashion consulting).

"The highlight is when they first come out of the fitting room," said Marcy Hoke, store manager.

Mileti says she knows the school year will come with new challenges, but fashion won't be one of them.

