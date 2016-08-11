'I still am upset': Mom says daughter was injured at day care

Cleveland police are investigating a local daycare after a parent claimed their child was injured there.

Feliccia Brown and Glen Tunstall describe their nine-month old baby girl Faith as an active but calm-mannered, but now they say she has been too scared for anyone else to hold her after the she came home from her day care with bruises Monday night.

"I still am upset," said Tunstall.

Brown says Faith and her four other kids have been going to Little Scholars Child Care on Woodland for about two weeks.

On Monday night she said she picked up Faith and noticed she had bruises on her face, but she didn’t get a clear understanding of what happened from staff.

"They said she did that to herself. Why did I have to come in the daycare and ask what happened to my baby’s face, nobody called to inform me or write an incident report," said Brown.

When Brown gave Faith a bath that night she noticed there was more.

"She had bruises on her face her right side of her check her left side of her cheek, she had bruises on both sides where her rib cages were at," said Brown.

The parents said some of the staff suggested Faith’s car seat caused the bruising, or that she had fallen in her crib.

"Even if that was the case she wouldn’t have all these bruises in all these different places," said Brown.

The Staff at Little Scholars declined to do an interview with Cleveland 19, but management did this statement:

"Our first priority is the safety and protection of every child that is here at Little Scholars Child Care and Enrichment Center. Our mission and vision for these children is to make sure they know their worth and that they are loved and protected at all times when in our care. We are fully cooperating with the process of finding who is responsible to these allegations."

