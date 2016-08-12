West side residents hit hard by Thursday's storms

Friday was another day of clean-up for northeast Ohioans after storms blew across the area Thursday evening.

This time much of the damage was concentrated on the west side of Cuyahoga County. Tuesday's storm affected the east side, especially Cleveland Heights.

A day after the storm Lakewood now dealing w/4K+ customers without power. That's double the number from this AM pic.twitter.com/OxUejxxC6Y — Jennifer Picciano (@jenpicciano) August 12, 2016

Thursday's storm ripped through Lakewood, leaving thousands in the dark. Branches of a large tree crashed into the roof of a home near Belle Avenue and Franklin Blvd. The homeowners said they just repaired their roof last year.

"I came home and this is what I saw. My son-in-law came with the chainsaw and we got that out of the driveway, at least what we could pull but we don't have any power and it kind of sucks," said Kim Bezack, homeowner.

Storms knocked branches off the tree and into this house near Belle & Franklin in Lakewood. Thankfully no one hurt. pic.twitter.com/WmampxYE03 — Sia Nyorkor (@TVNewsLady) August 12, 2016

The sun revealed a mess left behind in Westlake and Bay Village. The storm scattered trees all over the place along with downed power lines.

"I was in the backyard working on a project. It had rained earlier so I thought nothing of it, within minutes the storm ripped through, took my tree down above me and blew it three yards down," said Bay Village resident.

On Friday, the sounds of chain saws, generators, and wood chippers filled the air in Lakewood as residents tried to take care of the many downed trees.

Customers were still without power in NE Ohio Friday evening. More than 50,000 customers were without power Thursday during the height of the storm. Businesses had trouble with power outages, too.

"I can't open if I don't have lights," said Marrissa Flynn, owner of Ice Cream Joy on Madison in Lakewood. "I have a generator to keep the ice cream from completely melting, but I can't open and I feel so bad because it's a hot day. I want to give people ice cream."

FirstEnergy expects power to be back in most homes by 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Roadways have been cleared of debris, but there is more clean up, according to forestry officials. They said about two city trees and 30 trees on private property were lost in Lakewood.

"I came home and (debris) was in the driveway. My son-in-law came with a chain saw and we got that out of the driveway so we could at least pull in," said Belle, who lives on Lakewood Heights Boulevard.

