Lakewood working ahead to prevent tree loss, damage from storms

The damage in Lakewood from this week's storm is a far cry from the destruction left behind after Hurricane Sandy.

West side residents hit hard by Thursday's storms

"We lost 64 public trees and three times that on private property. That happened in 2012. It’s been pretty ingrained in the community since then," said Chris Perry, with Lakewood's Forestry Department.

He says after that they started taking a hard look at the aging tree canopy, most of which have been around since World War I.

"It's an ongoing battle to be as proactive as possible to address the most hazardous trees, and get them down before storms take them down," he said.

The city now assesses trees throughout the year and ranks them according to risk and hazard. Then in early spring they take down the worst 30 to 35.

"We've gone from major storm events knocking out a dozen city trees to maybe one or two or three at worst. Our episodes of massive storm clean up, from the city’s side, has gone down substantially," said Perry.

He says it can be tough, breaking the news to residents that their favorite tree will no longer shade their home.

"Our tree canopy is our green space. Residents hold that dear so it’s a hard thing to grasp that these mature trees need to come down," Perry said.

This all applies to trees on city property. But occasionally, the city will get involved in removing a tree on private property of it is a real risk, then assess the homeowner for the cost. Some homeowners also take advantage of a program offered by First Energy to finance preventive tree removal.

