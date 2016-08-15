Men don’t open up about their health issues, Cleveland Clinic study finds

A study from the Cleveland Clinic has found that men are generally mum on their health issues, declining to talk about problems with their friends, their spouse or even their doctor.

The study is part of the Clinic’s “MENtion It” campaign, which looks to raise awareness about preventative health care and screenings for men.

According to the Clinic’s survey of 502 U.S. men, 53 percent of men said their health isn’t something they talk about. When asked what they were more likely to discuss with their friends, 36 percent said current events, 32 percent said sports and 32 percent said their job. Just 7 percent said they were likely to discuss their health with friends.

The Clinic found that men are most likely to talk about their health with their spouse, with 48 percent heading to a significant other first to talk about a health issue.

Men said that they’re not likely to discuss their health issues with their friends because they feel health problems are private or not their friends’ business. Some also worried about their friends spilling to others about the problem.

There are exceptions, though. Men are likely to brag to their friends about “hero injuries,” such as injuries from sports or handiwork. They are also more willing to talk about common issues like weight gain or high blood pressure.

The Clinic found that this unwillingness to discuss health issues can be problematic as it results in many men being uninformed about how to prevent common health problems. The study found that only 42 percent of men go to the doctor when they think they have a serious medical condition, with only 12 percent saying they would go to a doctor first when facing a health issue.

The study also found that many men were uninformed about when they needed to get check-ups and screenings for problems like colon cancer, prostate cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

“This survey illustrates the fact that men need to pay attention to their health and take steps today to talk about it, make an appointment and get the necessary screenings that could impact their lives,” said Dr. Eric Klein, chairman of the Clinic’s Glickman Urological & Kidney Institute, in a release. “With more health resources and services available for men today than ever before, there really is no excuse for men not to talk about their health and take control of it.”

