Cleveland Teachers' Union President: 'The goal is not to go on strike'

So far there are no new talks scheduled after the Cleveland Teacher's Union President, David Quolke announced that their executive board had unanimously voted to give notice of a strike to begin on September first at 6 p.m.

"The big sticking point really is around evaluations and how that is fair for our members," said Quolke.

Quolke says there have been a lot of broken promises since something called "the Cleveland Plan," was crafted in the last contract.

"We are not looking at changing state law - it mandates what you use what's called value added - these high stakes tests that they give children to evaluate teachers. We are not asking that they be eliminated because that's in the state law. What we are asking to do is to make them fairer by putting the weighting system that you put on the different measurements that you evaluate a teacher more equal," added Quolke.

Quolke also said paraprofessional pay needs to be brought up to today's living standards.

The Cleveland School District released this statement saying in part:

A significant number of items have been resolved, and only a few remain. It is unfortunate, therefore, that the CTU has chosen to put its efforts toward a strike rather than working to resolve the few remaining items. Nonetheless, the District is making preparations to minimize the impact on our 39,000 students.

Parents weighed in, saying they were upset that the announcement of a strike came on the first day of school.

"It's crazy. I mean, why would they wait till the school year begins and that sets the kids back? I mean, I guess they have a cause. They are fighting for their cause," said a parent who would only identify herself as Santon.

