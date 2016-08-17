Next up in the Orion Mars mission? Developing a Universal Stage Adapter

The NASA Glenn Research Center is preparing to send astronauts on a journey to Mars.

The center hosted an Industry Day on Wednesday to share information about the new mission. Officials said the spacecraft the astronauts will be using to travel to Mars will be called Orion.

The center will be leading the development of the Universal Stage Adapter, which is a part that connects the spacecraft to the rocket that launches it into space.

An exploratory mission will happen in 2021 and a test spacecraft will travel 40,000 miles beyond the moon (which is the farthest astronauts at NASA Glenn have ever traveled). The trip to mars is tentatively scheduled for 2030.

The center is accepting proposals from private investors to fund the creation of the Universal Stage Adapter. An official says the project will cost more than $60 million.

This is the first time since the Constellation Program that the center will be working to support development of a new launch vehicle.

