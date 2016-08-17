Woman taken to Erie, PA in abduction attempt is honored guest at 'Women in White' event

The 100 Women in White Event was held at the Mooreland Mansion in Kirtland for the second year on Sunday.

Each woman wore white and gathered for a one purpose -- to share their stories in hopes of helping others. Author and speaker Niyia Whittingham started the event last year.

“My thing is, embrace other women because you don’t know what it takes to be her,” said Whittingham.

And no one could imagine what it took for Brandi Shakir to attend as an honored guest. The event marked her first appearance in front of a camera since her life-changing ordeal last spring. In April, her ex-boyfriend Kyle Johnson took her from her mother's Oakwood Village home before setting it on fire. He abused her and fled to Erie, Pennsylvania where he killed a woman at random in an attempt to hide Shakir in her house.

Johnson’s story ended after police arrested him. He hanged himself in an Erie jail days later.

Shakir is determined not to have that story overshadow her own. After attending the event, Shakir spoke about it’s impact on her journey overcoming.

"It was empowering, you could let your guard down just a little bit, moving, just hearing all the stories. It was great,” said Shakir.

Shakir said she went home that night taking away a few key points from the speakers.

"Being more humble, strength, being strong, taking one day at a time, and being a survivor,” said Shakir.

