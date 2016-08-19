Chris anchors the 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts on Cleveland 19 as well as the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on CLE43.

Chris joined the Cleveland 19 news team in July of 2016, after a five year stay in Honolulu, Hawaii. While there, he covered everything from politics to tropical storms to shark attacks and Marcus Mariota’s meteoric rise to Heisman Trophy winner.

While the move to Cleveland may seem in sharp contrast to Hawaii, Chris has roots in Ohio. His father was born and raised in Lakewood. His aunt still lives in Cleveland.

An award-winning journalist, Chris was previously Sports Director for KDVR in Denver. His on-air career began in Great Falls, Montana.

Chris earned an undergraduate degree from Boston College and an MBA from Regis University in Denver. He’s happily married with two young boys. He says his interests include "running slowly, golfing poorly, and dining generously."

Click here to e-mail Chris or find him on Facebook and Twitter @Chris_Tanaka.