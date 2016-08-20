School board OKs 3 sets of temporary bleachers for Wellington High

The Wellington Dukes were supposed to have a home football scrimmage Friday, but had to play at Rittman instead.

That's because Wellington High School doesn't have any bleachers.

The school took down the 40-year-old bleachers this summer because they were considered dangerous. They were going to replace them, but discovered the new bleachers had lead paint in them.

Parents, students, and fans say they're embarrassed and frustrated.

On Friday afternoon the school board voted unanimously to buy three sets of temporary bleachers. Each set of bleachers holds 400 people. They're hoping to have the bleachers in place by Sept. 9.

