Neighbors say they saw warning signs before Brook Park shooting, standoff and suicide

Brook Park police are still investigating after they say a 37-year-old man shot another man, holed himself inside his Richard Drive home for six hours and was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot.

James LaForce, who lives next door, says he was outside smoking when he heard a gunshot just before 7 o’clock Saturday night.



"I heard a gunshot, and then I heard the neighbors across the street say, 'oh, my God,' and then I seen her on the phone over there calling the police, and then like two minutes later there was seven, eight cars here. They pulled in the yard. They pulled in the driveway, and they were like bam, bam, bam. They were here like boom," described LaForce.



Earlier in the day, Irene Harris, who lives on the other side of the home, says, she witnessed arguing going on right on her front lawn, but she says fighting between the couple next door was not that unusual.

"She was standing over here in my yard. I was getting my mail, and I thought 'oh my God. What is going on over there now?' And, they would actually fight. I got the mail, and we left, and they were still arguing. I thought, this is just another one of their arguments, you know? Who knows what happened to cause this to turn out the way that it did," Harris said.



Harris says the couple had two children together, and that there was at least one other older child who lived in the home. It is not clear who may have been at the home when the shooting, standoff and suicide occurred. Sunday morning, an empty house with blown out windows and a busted front door, revealed the inside of a home where children's toys could be seen in the doorway and several family pictures were still hanging prominently on the living room wall.

