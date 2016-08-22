FBI believes social media may connect Cleveland, Elyria child abduction cases

The car that the FBI are looking for in connection with the abductions. (Source: FBI)

A social media app may tie two recent child abductions together, the FBI confirms.

The FBI are still investigating two child abductions from this year: the abduction of a 6-year-old girl in Cleveland in May and the attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl in Elyria in February.

The 6-year-old was taken from her home, held for 17 hours and then dropped off on a street more than three miles away. The 10-year-old ran into her father's room after a man tried to pull her through her bedroom window.

Agents say forensic evidence tied the two cases together.

It's personal details and location information shared through an app or social media, that investigators think directed the suspect right to his victims' residences.

FBi Special Agent Vicki Anderson says they're not revealing whether it was the victims' online activity, someone they live with, or someone close to them that shared details that brought him to their homes.



"There are actually chats that are occurring on these apps. It has that possibility. So a lot of our cases that involve a child missing or something that has happened to a child, involves these apps or social media link. And we believe that these two cases also involve a social media or an app link," Anderson said.

She also says they're keeping the specific app or site close to the vest too, as the same person who may have lead the suspect to the victims, could also lead investigators back to him through continued activity. Anderson says, despite this development and hundreds of tips on the car and the surveillance footage, investigators are no closer to identifying this man.



"This is a very dangerous individual. He literally walked into a residence, got a young girl off of a couch and left with her in the middle of the night," said Anderson.



She hopes as they work to locate the suspect, parents will do their part.



"I know it's a fine line to walk, not wanting to terrify your child but at the same time really educating your child on...you don't give out specific information, don't give out personal information, where you live or your school schedule or mommy and daddy, what time they get home," she said.

The person of interest, seen on a surveillance tape from near the 6-year-old's home, has facial hair, a hat or visor and a hood. His sweatshirt has a possible logo on it, and his shoes are dark with light-colored soles.

Police are looking for a 2002-2003 Chevrolet Malibu.

FBI put out this new flyer, too, of a child predator wanted:

Anyone with information should call the confidential tip line at 216-622-6842. An up to $20,000 reward is being offered for anyone who can help police successfully identify and prosecute the person responsible for the abduction.

