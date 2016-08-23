Vote for the Cleveland Museum of Art as the best free museum in the country

The Cleveland Museum of Art is in the running for best free museum in the country. (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Cavaliers brought home the trophy; the Lake Erie Monsters did too.

Now, we need a third victory, this time for The Cleveland Museum of Art.

They need your help. The Cleveland Museum of Art has landed on the list of top 20 free museums across the country compiled by USA Today and now they’re fighting for a top 10 spot.

“We are really hoping that Clevelanders and all the people of Northeast Ohio support us,” said Bill Griswold, Director of the Cleveland Museum of Art.

The Cleveland Museum of Art spans over 5,000 years and more than 30,000 works of art from ancient Egypt. Africa, Asia, Europe and right here in the U.S.

“We are truly lucky to have a museum where everything is free to the public.”

The list also includes the esteemed Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in DC, The Getty Center in LA and, in the Buckeye state, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The list has 20 museums on it, all fighting to be in the top 10. The Cleveland Museum of Art wants to be number one, and it’s up to us to make sure Cleveland is top on the leaderboard.

Readers can vote for their favorite online once per day through Monday, Aug. 29 at noon.

