City goes to court to challenge state construction law

The city of Cleveland is going to court Tuesday to fight a state law that would invalidate numerous City Council ordinances aimed at getting locals in poverty jobs in construction.

"The city has the right to preserve our local authority and both protect and provide Clevelanders with support to work on construction jobs where there is city investment," said Mayor Frank Jackson

With a bust of Fannie Lewis in front of him the mayor detailed the lawsuit against the State of Ohio.

One aimed at preserving what's become known as the Fannie Lewis Law. It took effect in 2004.

City Council has two ordinances aimed at increasing the use of Cleveland locals for construction jobs around the city. The first requires that one or more residents provide 20 percent of the total hours of work; the second requires that the contractor “use significant effort to ensure” that four or more percent of those workers are categorized as very low income, or Section 8, by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

However, a statewide law, passed May 11 and set to go into effect Aug. 31, is challenging this, saying that the city can’t mandate contractors to hire people from a certain area. In other words, House Bill 180 would make the Fannie Lewis Law illegal.

'No public authority shall require a contractor, as part of a prequalification process or for the construction of a specific public improvement or the provision of professional design services for tat public improvement, to employ as laborers a certain number or percentage of individuals who reside within the defined geographic area or service area of the public authority,' reads the law.

The city is challenging the new law under the Home Rule Amendment, a part of the Ohio Constitution which says that cities “shall have authority to exercise all powers of local self-government and to adopt and enforce within their limits such local police, sanitary and other similar regulations, as are not in conflict with the general laws.”

"Residents of the city were not seeing the benefits and tantamount the city itself wasn't getting the benefit of money of its residents being spent in the city," said Clevleand's Chief Counsel Gary Singletary.

The city alleges that their right to contract falls under this amendment as a power of local self-government.

“[The state law] is an unconstitutional infringement upon the Home Rule authority directly granted to the City and other municipalities by the Ohio Constitution and should be declared unconstitutional,” writes the challenge.

The city is asking for a temporary restraining order and preliminary and/or permanent injunction in order to stop the law from being instituted on Aug. 31. They presented their thoughts in court on Tuesday.

"Clevelanders are not going to benefit, and that is wrong," said Mayor Frank Jackson. "That is our lawsuit."

The city filed now because the state law was to take effect at the end of the month.

