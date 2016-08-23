Teachers, students mourning loss of murdered Akron teacher

When the bell rings at Voris Community Learning Center this fall, students and staff will be thinking about former teacher Tara Clossman.

Massillon Police say the Akron Public School teacher was shot and killed Saturday in her car that was on 17th St NE in Massillon. Her boyfriend, 33-year-old Michael Lovette was shot and killed too.

Massillon police say Clossman's ex boyfriend pulled the trigger and later tried to kill himself. If he survives, detectives say he will be charged with two counts of aggravated murder. He is in critical condition at Mercy Hospital.

"I just can't believe that something like this would happen to someone so special, like her," said the victim's former principal Jen Douglas.

She said Clossman was caring and motivated.

"She was extremely dedicated and she was always willing to go the extra mile to a think about what her kids needed to do their best learning," Douglas said.

The victim was also a dance teacher with McCardle's Dance studio in Cuyahoga Falls. In a statement the owner, Colleen McCardle-Contillo said, in part:

"All she wanted to do was pass on her passion for learning and dance to the next generation."

Douglas wishes there was something they could have done to prevent such a loss.

"You think, did I miss something? We're there signs or clues that we didn't see? I think that's a natural part of our grieving and our guilt that we feel," she said.

The suspect, 29-year-old Shane Varner didn't have a criminal record in Stark County. Clossman didn't have a protective order against him. And Massillon detectives believe the gun he used was obtained legally. There was an incident in July, they say Clossman called Jackson township police the day she broke up with Varner and she moved out.

