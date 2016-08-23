Sex offender found living behind elementary school

Sex offender Earl Eddington, 51, was found living in woods behind Lear North Elementary in N. Ridgeville.

North Ridgeville police are asking parents to talk to their children to make sure they didn't have contact with him.

Eddington, a registered sex offender, was convicted back in 2010 for raping a child under the age of 13, living right behind his home. Eddington was wanted for failing to register his address with authorities as a condition of his parole.

Police say they got a tip from the Lorain County Sheriff's Department on Monday about Eddington possibly being behind the school.

"One of our uniformed officers observed an individual trying to hide behind a tree just inside the wood line, right behind (the school). It turned out to be the wanted fugitive Earl Eddington," said Detective Pat West, of the North Ridgeville Police Department.

Neighbors like Jim Byrd say they had no idea someone was living in the woods behind their homes.

"It's just shocking. I don't know how long he had been back there," said Byrd, who saw police make the arrest. “I thought maybe somebody had just broken into a car here because this has been going on for a couple of days and stole something, and they were just chasing the guy through the woods. That's what I thought. I had no idea what was going on. I didn't have any clue that there was anybody living back there."

It's unclear how long he was camping in that location. His campsite was, according to police, in plain view of the school's playground.



Eddington is being held in the Lorain County Jail.

