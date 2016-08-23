Cancer survivor celebrates 8 years since diagnosis, doesn't take any day for granted

Cleveland 19 News is once again a proud sponsor of the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. And every year we are inspired by the amazing people who walk and run.

I had the honor of speaking with a survivor this week, who is grateful to be celebrating eight years after her diagnosis.

Something as simple as making dinner is a blessing for Vicki Poe Marfizo.

"It's just a great feeling that I can wake up every day," she says.

She doesn't take any day for granted -- not since her breast cancer diagnosis in April 2008.

"It was scary," she said. "So many people pass from it, and that's where your mind goes."

She's among the lucky ones, however -- the treatments worked. First she had chemo, six treatments every three weeks.

"In September of that year I had surgery, had a mastectomy and they took the lymph nodes. I mean being without a breast is better than having the cancer," she said. "We had a hard time the first year when I started losing my hair. Can we shave it off? Yeah. I was like. 'OK.' It didn't bother me a bit."

And through it all, she's had an incredible support system of family and friends.

"When I got to my first treatment (I) had a bag full of cards in it. (It was) great to know so many other people were behind me. It was awesome," she said.

She's also enjoyed the support of complete strangers -- the people she meets at each and every Komen Race For the Cure, year after year (after year). She said Komen is important to her because of all the survivors getting together, getting to see each other.

