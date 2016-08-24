Driver behind fatal Parma Heights concert crash: 'I wish it was me'

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

The elderly driver who plowed into a crowd of outdoor concert goers Sunday night could face vehicular homicide charges now that one of the victims has died, Parma Heights police say.

Kathleen McDonald, 61, of Parma, died Tuesday of complications related to the injuries sustained in the crash.

A total of eight people were injured.

The 74-year-old driver told police she got the gas pedal confused with the brake pedal when she was leaving a Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin tribute concert at Commons Park. Police have not released the driver's name because they say she has not yet been charged.

The driver was interviewed again by police Tuesday.

"Her story was consistent, consistent with her being in reverse and thinking she was going to hit the brake, and she hit the gas, and that's what caused this horrific accident," said Det. Sgt. Steve Scharschmidt of the Parma Heights Police Department. "She was having a difficult time, saying, 'I wish it was me. I wish it was me,' in place of these victims."

Two more victims are still at MetroHealth Medical Center. One is in critical condition and the other is stable after surgery. A Hinkley woman reportedly has brain damage.

McDonald had worked at one time at the Valero Gas Station, also known as "Rich's Mini Mart," in Parma on York Road -- not far from where she lived. The owner said "Kathy," as he knew her, was a great person. He added, "all of the customers loved her."

Police say charges could be filed some time next week. Right now, city and county prosecutors are reviewing the case.

