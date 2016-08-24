Disabled teen raises money for new wheelchair

Doctors diagnosed Austin Yawrosky with Cerebral Palsy when he was a baby. The Wakeman teen is reaching out to the community to help him raise money to buy a wheelchair.

Austin, 17, loves to help on his parents' farm, but his mother Angie Yawrosky says the wheelchair he uses makes it difficult for him to get around.

"His dream is to help us on the farm like his brothers and sisters but he can't because he can't get around on the terrain," she said.

The family has to help Austin every day when his tires get stuck in the farm's rough terrain.

"He does as much as he can independently," said Austin's father John Yawrosky.

Austin and his parents want to get a more advanced chair for outdoors called an action track chair, but that model costs $20,000. For six years, Austin's parents have pleaded with Aetna insurance company to cover it.

Austin hopes the insurance company will have a change of heart after hearing his story.

"It just makes me mad. Yes, I get it. You want stuff to go your way but when somebody needs help you say it doesn't matter," Austin said.

On Saturday, Austin will auction his pig Rosie at the Lorain County Fair. He's raised the hog since May and he plans on using the money to help toward his goal of buying a new chair.

Austin says pigs Rosie's size usually sell for $100 to $400, but that still isn't enough to get the chair he needs. The community is also helping Austin -- friends of the family have created a Go Fund Me page that has already raised more than $2,500.

"It would make my dreams come true," said Austin.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.