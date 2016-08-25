Listeria found in Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams kitchen

The FDA has found Listeria in the Columbus-based kitchens of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams once again.

A letter from the FDA, sent to Jeni’s president and CEO John Lowe on Aug. 9, says that two of the 75 environmental swabs taken at the Michigan Ave. facility between Jan. 25 and Feb. 9 tested positive for Listeria, a bacteria which can cause serious infections and even death in those with weakened immune systems.

Jeni’s has previously been in hot water over Listeria concerns, issuing a voluntary recall of all of their frozen products in April of 2015 after 20 environmental swabs tested positive for the bacteria.

In a blog post on their website, Lowe, as well as quality leader Mary Kamm and founder Jeni Britton Bauer, said that they were “aggressively searching” for Listeria in their kitchen, and that they believed these increased safety protocols were working for the company.

“In the last year we have performed more than 2,000 environmental swabs in our constant search to detect Listeria. In that year, Listeria has never been detected on a food contact surface, or in Zone 2 (the immediate area around food contact surfaces),” they said. The FDA letter said the two positive swabs were found on the floor of the prep room and on the floor of the wash room around a drain.

“Even though our environmental testing program and sanitation procedures have controlled Listeria in our facility and have prevented the spread of Listeria to Zone 2 or food contact surfaces, we nevertheless test every batch of every product we prepare in our facility and hold the product until the tests confirm that there is no Listeria present— and only then do we release it,” they added.

The company cautioned that finding Listeria on non-food contact surfaces is “not in any way abnormal” in the food industry.

“When food production companies look hard enough, often enough, they will find Listeria in their food production facilities,” they wrote. “To control Listeria, the best food production companies are constantly searching for it through environmental swabbing and then eradicating it— before it has the chance to spread to any food contact surfaces. That is how a good Listeria control program works; that is how ours is working.”

Jeni’s is not the only ice cream company that has dealt with Listeria concerns in recent years. Blue Bell Creameries issued a recall of all of their frozen products in 2015 after the bacteria caused a number of illnesses and three deaths.

