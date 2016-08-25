Bath Township police called to 5 overdoses in 5 days, 2 at same home

Bath Township police say they feel fortunate they were able to use Narcan to revive five of five overdose cases they were called out to -- in the same number of days -- this past week.

"It's unusual for the Bath community. This year, we've probably had eight or nine. So, to have five in five days is quite unusual," said Bath Township Police Chief Michael McNeely.

The age range of those that had overdosed this past week: 28 to 45.

At one home on Smith Road, the call for help came twice. The woman who dialed 911 sounded defeated and seemed to be crying when she softly said, "We've got another heroine overdose."

McNeely says his officers are now in more of a paramedic-type role when they receive a call for an overdose.

A new law, House Bill 110, will go into effect Sept. 11. The law gr ants immunity to callers and to the person overdosing on heroin, opioids or other drugs from arrest, charging, prosecution, conviction, and penalization for a minor drug possession offense, according to Bath Township police.

Police say right now, their number one priority is saving a life and helping heroin addicts get the treatment they so desperately need.

