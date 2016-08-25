Berea, Olmsted Township police to launch heroin rehab program

Local police stations are coming together to fight the heroin epidemic in Cuyahoga County.

On Aug. 25, Berea and Olmsted Township police will launch the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative. Berea Police Chief Joe Grecol says the program will allow heroin addicts to come to the police stations and get help.

According to the Cuyahoga County medical examiner's office, 50 people died from heroin during the first 23 days of the month. Grecol said he's seen heroin become a growing problem in the community.

"We're having our guys going out and giving people CPR almost weekly," said Grecol.

Richard Jayson took heroin for the first time in high school.

"I tried it as a recreational drug and then it became a habit. I have a speech problem and when I took it, it helped me slow down," said Jayson.

What he thought would be a quick fix turned into a life controlled by heroin. He soon crashed, hitting rock bottom after he tried to kill himself. Now he's been sober for five years.

"To wake up clean and sober is the best gift you could ever ask for," said Jayson.

Jayson's happy ending is one Berea and Olmsted Township police are trying to recreate through the recovery program. Through the program addicts can come to their police stations for help without the fear of arrest or charges. Specialists will be on scene to help them into a recovery program.

Bill Denihan, the CEO of the county's Alcohol, Drug, Addiction & Mental Services, calls heroin a crisis, and he hopes this program will help.

"The number of individuals that will die in this community will more than double the number of persons last year," said Denihan.

Jayson said he wants people struggling with heroin to know there is hope and now more help.

"God has a way of helping people and that's through police and if you feel like they can help you and not hinder you that's excellent," said Jayson.

